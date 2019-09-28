Economy

16:35 28.09.2019

Ukroboronprom retakes control over Ukrspetsexport

Ukroboronprom state defense concern has retaken control over its part, state-run company Ukrspetsexport, concern deputy director general for transformation issues Roman Bondar said.

"Today took the largest exporter – Ukrspetsexport company – back to the family. Because it's a nasty thing, when one part of the company raiders another," he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

As the Ukroboronprom reported, management signed an order to cancel the new edition of the Ukrspetsexport's charter, and under another order launched an internal investigation in the company to clarify all the circumstances of its change.

