Ukraine's govt not in talks on compromise over PrivatBank – Prime Minister

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk denies the fact of negotiating a compromise on the dispute over the nationalization of PrivatBank.

"An article was published in the Financial Times (FT) in the morning, in which I comment on the case of PrivatBank and, it seems, emphasize that we are looking for a compromise on this issue. The article was immediately reprinted by Ukrainian media, which added that the government is negotiating a compromise on this issue. To avoid further manipulations and publicity, I want to put an end to this: the government is not negotiating with anyone," he said on Facebook.

Honcharuk also added that the government was carefully studying the situation with PrivatBank, including negotiations with its former owners, which were carried out by the bank's previous independent supervisory board.

"Moreover, I emphasized to FT journalists that I do not know the legal details of this case in order to in depth comment on the essence," the prime minister said.