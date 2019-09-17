Honcharuk announces possible compromise with Kolomoisky over PrivatBank – FT

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has reported on a possible compromise with businessman Ihor Kolomoisky regarding a dispute on the nationalization of PrivatBank owned by Kolomoisky, the Financial Times (FT) said.

"I'm completely convinced that we need to concentrate on growth now and look for joint solutions instead of spending our resources on destroying each other. So I am very positive about any rhetoric directed towards searching for a compromise," Honcharuk said in an interview with FT.

"The IMF has warned Ukraine that backsliding on PrivatBank's nationalization would jeopardize its $3.9 billion Stand-By Arrangement," the report on the portal says.

"Whatever solution we find, we have to find it together with the IMF," Honcharuk said.

Earlier, Ihor Kolomoisky stated that in a dispute over the nationalization of PrivatBank he was ready to be content with satisfaction for the charges against him and an amicable agreement, and he sees a good window of opportunities for this. However, he did not specify the details of a possible agreement.