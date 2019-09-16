NBU predicts signing of new Ukraine, IMF cooperation program in late 2019 – First deputy NBU governor

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) predicts that the new program of cooperation between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be signed by the end of this year, First Deputy NBU Governor Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"We really expect the program to be signed before the end of the year," she told reporters on Monday.

When asked about the parameters of the program, she said that it could a three-year program.

"Regarding the volumes [of the program], it is important to understand how much we need, and we can say this more clearly when we work with the draft budget," Rozhkova said.

As reported with reference to the forecasts of the National Bank of Ukraine, the volume of the extended financing program with the IMF may range from $5 billion to $10 billion.

As several sources close to the negotiation process told to Interfax-Ukraine, the volume of the program is currently being discussed closer to the lower boundary of this range.