Economy

14:50 16.09.2019

NBU predicts signing of new Ukraine, IMF cooperation program in late 2019 – First deputy NBU governor

1 min read
NBU predicts signing of new Ukraine, IMF cooperation program in late 2019 – First deputy NBU governor

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) predicts that the new program of cooperation between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be signed by the end of this year, First Deputy NBU Governor Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"We really expect the program to be signed before the end of the year," she told reporters on Monday.

When asked about the parameters of the program, she said that it could a three-year program.

"Regarding the volumes [of the program], it is important to understand how much we need, and we can say this more clearly when we work with the draft budget," Rozhkova said.

As reported with reference to the forecasts of the National Bank of Ukraine, the volume of the extended financing program with the IMF may range from $5 billion to $10 billion.

As several sources close to the negotiation process told to Interfax-Ukraine, the volume of the program is currently being discussed closer to the lower boundary of this range.

Tags: #nbu #rozhkova #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:40 16.09.2019
Only one out of eight NBU monetary committee members backs more aggressive cut of NBU's key policy rate

Only one out of eight NBU monetary committee members backs more aggressive cut of NBU's key policy rate

14:20 12.09.2019
Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

12:46 12.09.2019
IMF mission starts negotiations in Kyiv

IMF mission starts negotiations in Kyiv

15:25 11.09.2019
Ukraine starts negotiations with IMF mission to open new program

Ukraine starts negotiations with IMF mission to open new program

15:25 11.09.2019
IMF mission arrives in Ukraine

IMF mission arrives in Ukraine

18:55 09.09.2019
NBU cancels limit for repatriation of funds from sale of securities

NBU cancels limit for repatriation of funds from sale of securities

12:07 06.09.2019
NBU regards pressure on Gontareva's family threat to top NBU officials

NBU regards pressure on Gontareva's family threat to top NBU officials

17:15 05.09.2019
Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

15:50 05.09.2019
NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

15:40 05.09.2019
NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Supreme Court does not suspend sale of PIB

Ukraine, Slovakia to do everything for stable gas supplies to Europe – Zelensky

Only one out of eight NBU monetary committee members backs more aggressive cut of NBU's key policy rate

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz to 'B'

Draft national budget 2020 submitted to Ukraine's Rada

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia pays $150 mln debt on eurobonds

Supreme Court does not suspend sale of PIB

Ukraine, Slovakia to do everything for stable gas supplies to Europe – Zelensky

Ukraine, Slovakia's GTS ready to replace OPAL services for Gazprom – Naftogaz head

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz to 'B'

Draft national budget 2020 submitted to Ukraine's Rada

Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

Energy regulator plans three-phase increase in crude oil pipelines' tariffs

Appeal court suspends decision of Kyiv's business court that closes Centrenergo bankruptcy case

Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD