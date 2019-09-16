Only one out of eight NBU monetary committee members backs more aggressive cut of NBU's key policy rate

The reduction of the key policy rate by 0.5 percentage points (from 17% to 16.5%) at a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on September 4, 2019 was backed by seven out of eight meeting participants, according to a report on the results of the meeting of the committee.

"One MPC member supported a more aggressive reduction of the key policy rate (by 1 pp)," the NBU said in a report posted on its website on Monday.