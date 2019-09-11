Economy

15:25 11.09.2019

Ukraine starts negotiations with IMF mission to open new program

1 min read
The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Ukraine, the goal of the negotiations is to get a staff agreement to open a new cooperation program for Ukraine by the end of the year, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"It's too early to talk about the results. Next week we will prepare special communications," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv.

Honcharuk said that the mission plans to work in Ukraine until September 24.

The IMF confirmed the arrival of the mission on September 11.

During his approval as prime minister in the Verkhovna Rada on August 29, Honcharuk announced that negotiations were scheduled with the mission regarding a new three- or four-year cooperation program.

