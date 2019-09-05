Economy

15:40 05.09.2019

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

2 min read
NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided from September 6 to lower the refinancing rate to 16.5% per annum from 17% per annum, at which it has been since July 19 of this year.

"The National Bank continues the cycle of easing monetary policy, as it expects inflation to slow to the target of 5%," the central bank said.

The NBU board noted that internal political risks to reduce inflation to the target weakened with the beginning of work of the Verkhovna Rada of the new convocation and the formation of a new government. According to the regulator, this opens up an opportunity to intensify negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a new cooperation program.

At the same time, the central bank pointed to the persistence of both internal threats to financial stability (lawsuits around the nationalization of PrivatBank) and external threats - the termination of gas transit from Russia from the beginning of 2020, the intensification of trade wars and turbulence in the global financial markets, the escalation of the military conflict and new trade restrictions of the Russian Federation.

As reported, on April 26, the NBU lowered the refinancing rate to 17.5% per annum from the level of 18% per annum, at which it had been kept since the beginning of September.

Tags: #rate #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:15 05.09.2019
Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

15:50 05.09.2019
NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

11:10 21.08.2019
NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

10:23 19.08.2019
NBU decision to disqualify five of Oschadbank supervisory board members is challenge to corporate governance reform in state-owned banks

NBU decision to disqualify five of Oschadbank supervisory board members is challenge to corporate governance reform in state-owned banks

18:37 16.08.2019
NBU rejects most candidates for Oschadbank's supervisory board

NBU rejects most candidates for Oschadbank's supervisory board

17:50 14.08.2019
Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

15:55 14.08.2019
Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

16:31 12.08.2019
NBU head does not declare several land plots, funds on bank accounts – NACP

NBU head does not declare several land plots, funds on bank accounts – NACP

11:10 12.08.2019
NBU will post testing results of 29 banks in late Sept

NBU will post testing results of 29 banks in late Sept

16:56 08.08.2019
Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

AMCU obliges Ostchem Group to separate assets of nitrogen chemistry within 9 months

IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

LATEST

EBRD issues $35 mln to Louis Dreyfus Company to set up railcar logistics business in Ukraine

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

AMCU obliges Ostchem Group to separate assets of nitrogen chemistry within 9 months

IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

Restructuring plan of Ukrzaliznytsia to be ready by end of 2019 – head

Ukrzaliznytsia restructuring can last from one to 3-4 years – head

Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds by 0.2 p.p.

Securities Commission resumes license of TASK-broker, submits cassation

Lviv airport sees 40% rise in passenger flow through 8 months

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD