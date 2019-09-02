Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to select the most prominent national projects, which will present Ukraine before investors, by late September.

"By the end of the month, we will present a list of normal and prominent national projects," Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

According to him, these projects should form a positive idea of Ukraine among international investors.

"We have gathered information on national projects over the past month. We need vivid stories that show both the world and investors that Ukraine is changing not only on paper," Honcharuk said.