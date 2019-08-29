Economy

17:51 29.08.2019

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

1 min read
The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Kyiv in a few weeks to negotiate a new cooperation program with Ukraine, applicant for the post of prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said, asked by MPs at the Verkhovna Rada.

He stressed that the new parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers will have to change the attitude to Ukraine in the world.

"And the basis for such changes should be cooperation with our international partners and creditors. Therefore, in a few weeks the IMF mission will be in Kyiv, with which we will negotiate a new three- or four-year cooperation program with Ukraine," he said.

Honcharuk emphasized that today resources in Ukraine are very expensive, and investors do not trust it as a country for investment.

According to him, cheap lending will be one of the tactical goals of the new government.

Tags: #honcharuk #imf
