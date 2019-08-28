Economy

17:17 28.08.2019

New workshop closing full ammunition production cycle being created at Ukroboronprom's plant – Bukin

 The newest production center is being completed at Shostka-based Impulse Plant (part of the Ukroboronprom State Concern). Production of spare parts required for the completion of the creation of a closed artillery ammunition and missile weapons production cycle will start there soon, Director General of Ukroboronprom Pavlo Bukin has said.

"This is a new workshop with the latest machines designed for high-precision processing. It was created in record time thanks to the coordination of the main state stakeholders – the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the concern and the Impulse plant. Production of components essential for completing the creation of closed production cycle of artillery ammunition and missile weapons will start soon. In fact, for the first time in the history of Ukraine, we are creating an enterprise that is capable of producing the entire range of means of initiation in the required quantity to all artillery shells and missile weapons," the press service of Ukroboronprom said on Wednesday, citing Bukin.

According to him, similar centers are now being created in each cluster of the concern. These are the Kharkiv Malyshev Plant, Zaporizhia-based Iskra, Lutsk-based Motor and a dozen more enterprises of Ukroboronprom.

"Now the concern is implementing the largest-scale upgrade of the production capacities of defense enterprises in 30 years," Bukin said.

To organize production at the Shostka plant, large-scale work was carried out to prepare a workshop that meets international standards for high-precision production. The floor is filled with a special polymer coating of high strength, able to withstand machines weighing more than 5 tonnes. To ensure a stable regime of moisture and temperature, an air conditioning and air filtration system has been established. In addition, the power supply, lighting system was updated and energy-saving technologies were applied.

"90% of the work on launching a high-precision production site has already been completed. The debugging of all machines will continue within the next 30-50 days. We will produce parts with precision measured in microns using new equipment. In addition, thanks to these machines, we will significantly reduce the cost of production. To understand: the last time such a large-scale equipment upgrade took place dozens of years ago. That is, these latest machines will form the Impuls production facilities for the next decades," Director of Impulse Yevhen Chernov said.

The Impulse Plant is the only manufacturer and supplier of explosion initiation equipment in Ukraine. Since 2011, by decision of the government of Ukraine, it has been a part of the Ukroboronprom State Concern.

