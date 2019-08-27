Economy

16:14 27.08.2019

Ukroboronprom substitutes imported parts from Russia by 60% – Servant of the People

The Ukroboronprom State Concern has substituted imported parts from Russia by 60%, MP Hanna Kovalenko elected from the Servant of the People Party has said.

"Today, Ukroboronprom resolved the issue of import substitution for 60% of the parts; for the remaining 40%, the analogs still have not been found," she said in an interview with Lb.ua on Tuesday.

Kovalenko said that there are many corruption risks in the defense industry system. In particular, abuses during the procurement of components from Russia are possible. To reduce them, it is necessary to coordinate the work of intelligence services, to finance the corresponding programs in relevant institutions, the future MP said.

According to Kovalenko, the Armed Forces of Ukraine still have a significant amount of equipment produced in the Russian Federation.

"We must maintain the combat readiness of such weapons any way. There are two ways. The first is import substitution, which is possible when there are a lot of such samples. Then it is economically justified. The second is import from the Russian Federation, when the samples are single and substitution is unprofitable," she said.

According to Kovalenko, first of all, this applies to military aircraft produced in Russia.

"For the second case, we need intelligence services, because we must get such parts at any cost. The government should control this process so that there are no abuses. If intelligence services are involved in procurement, the process will be accountable," the politician said.

