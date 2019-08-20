Economy

12:13 20.08.2019

NBU ex-first deputy governor Pysaruk to head Raiffeisen Bank Aval

A supervisory board of Raiffeisen Bank Aval has appointed former first deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Oleksandr Pysaruk, as Raiffeisen Board Chairman.

According to the bank's posting on its website, this appointment was made as a part of the thorough picking up of a successor to the incumbent сhair of the supervisory board, Volodymyr Lavrenchuk, who has been holding this position for 14 years.

The board's decision should be approved by the state supervision agencies.

Pysaruk held the post of NBU first deputy governor since July 2014 and by the end of 2015.

Tags: #aval #bank
