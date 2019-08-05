Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

The State Service for Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine put five licenses for the use of oil and gas fields up for regular sale in the ProZorro.Sales electronic platform scheduled for October 30, said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Thus, Kniazhynske field in Kharkiv region with an initial cost UAH 254.6 million was proposed for sale. Gas reserves in this field is 62.158 billion cubic meters (bcm), 14.6 million tonnes of oil and 3.72 million tonnes of condensed gas, according to the documents posted in the ProZorro. Sales.

The service put the licenses of Saltivske field in Kharkiv region and 5.33 bcm with an initial cost of UAH 7 million; Vatazhkivske field in Poltava region with 3.091 bcm of gas reserves with an initial cost of UAH 6.8 million; Pechenizko-Kochetkivske field in Kharkiv region with 1.83 bcm of gas reserves and an initial cost of UAH 4.6 million; Zakhidnotokarske-Krasnianske field in Luhansk region with 900 mcm and initial price of UAH 1.5 million on sale.

Applications for participation in the auction are submitted from August 2 and by October 29 (by 18.00 p.m).

It is possible to make bids at electronic auctions of ProZorro.Sales to sell subsoil use licenses through the website of the Ukrainian Energy Exchange.