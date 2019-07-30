Economy

16:44 30.07.2019

PrivatBank sells seven tank farms for more than UAH 1 bln

PrivatBank (Kyiv) has put up for sale through OpenMarket (SETAM) seven tank farms in working condition with a total cost of UAH 1.059 billion, the press service of SETAM state enterprise has reported.

"Petroleum tank farms have a large area and storage capacity, all are in a working condition," a press release reads.

According to the report, oil depots are offered in four regions: Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, and Sumy.

According to the press service, in Khmelnytsky region two oil depots were put up for auction at a starting price of UAH 346.68 million and UAH 147.56 million respectively, in Kirovohrad region - three petroleum tank farms for UAH 155.75 million, UAH 116.53 million and UAH 100.56 million respectively. In Zhytomyr region, the starting price of the tank farm put up for sale is UAH 100.86 million, in Sumy some UAH 4.56 million.

According to OpenMarket, PrivatBank on July 1 sold at the auction three tank farms in Sumy region: in the regional center for UAH 1.9 million with the starting price being UAH 830,000, in Shostka and Buryn at a starting price of UAH 2.26 million and UAH 1.73 million respectively.

A week earlier, on June 26, the bank sold three tank farms at auctions - in Malyn, Popilnia, and Ovruch. In the first two settlements, the price rose from the starting UAH 1.16 million and UAH 630,000 to UAH 9.14 million and UAH 2.09 million respectively, while in Ovruch the oil depot was sold at an initial cost of UAH 1.7 million.

Tags: #tank_farm #privatbank
