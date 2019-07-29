Ukrhydroenergo sees net profit fall by 3% in six months

PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo in January-June 2019 reduced its net profit by 3% (by UAH 36.1 million) compared to the same period last year, to UAH 1.192 billion.

According to the company's website, its net income for the first half of the year decreased by 5.9% (by UAH 181.6 million), to UAH 2.911 billion.

As reported, Ukrhydroenergo in 2018 increased its net profit by 2.5 times (by UAH 2.203 billion) compared to 2017, to UAH 3.668 billion, net income by 39.2%, to UAH 7.961 billion.

Ukrhydroenergo operates all large hydroelectric power stations located in the Ukrainian parts of the Dnipro and Dniester rivers. The total installed electric capacity of the company's hydropower plants (103 hydroelectric units) is 5,758 MW. The state represented by the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry owns 100% of the company.