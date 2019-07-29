SkyUp to launch direct flights between Kharkiv and Lviv from October, to link Kyiv with Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv) will launch three new domestic flights from October, the company said on its website.

What is more, the frequency of SkyUp flights between Kyiv and Lviv will increase.

The Kyiv-Zaporizhia flight fare starts from UAH 498. The flights will be carried out on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday starting from October 28, 2019.

The Kyiv-Kharkiv flight fare starts from UAH 498. The flights will be available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting from October 25, 2019.

Flights between Kharkiv and Lviv will be launched for the first time in Ukraine; tickets will cost starting from UAH 639. The flights will be carried out on Thursday and Sunday from October 17, 2019.

The airline stressed that the development of domestic routes is what SkyUp can do and continues doing for Ukraine.

"SkyUp Airlines is now fighting for its right to fly. Every day we are trying to get better. You wanted to open Europe – we launched flights to Barcelona, Paris and Naples. You liked the holidays in Lviv – we reviewed our winter flight schedule. Now after one hour on board the plane, you will be able to have lunch with partners in Kharkiv, or enjoy time with friends from Lviv – at the price of a train ticket," the company's press service quotes CEO Yevhen Khainatsky are quoted as saying.

Tickets for the three destinations are already available for booking.

As was reported, SkyUp, which was set up in June 2017, transported 668,500 passengers in the first half of 2019.

Currently, its fleet consists of eight planes: six Boeing 737-800 and two Boeing 737-700.