PrivatBank will start selling its property at Dutch auctions

PrivatBank (Kyiv) will start selling its property with discounts, as well as at Dutch auctions through the electronic trading platforms LOT.PB and OpenMarket (SETAM state enterprise), the press service of SETAM has reported.

"In the near future, such auctions will be held on objects agreed by the board of the bank," the report says.

According to the report, PrivatBank will put up for sale own real estate objects in almost all regions of Ukraine.

"The decline in real estate prices is planned for a large number of non-core assets to accelerate the sale of the facilities that are not used in the bank's operating activities," the report says.

PrivatBank specified that, in addition to traditional sales, it is planned to conduct bidding according to the Dutch auction model, which implies the reduction of the lot price during the bidding process.