Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

Business is concerned about the situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) and sees this as the signal of an overdue law enforcement reform, Anna Derevyanko, the executive director of the European Business Association (EBA), has stated.

"It is obvious that the reform of law enforcement agencies has not only matured, it is already overdue. And this situation is another signal. Definitely, all relations with investors, and ArcelorMittal is one of the largest, should be held in a civilized way. Of course, if there are violations – it's necessary to raise the question, but solve it in a civilized way," Derevyanko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Such events such as the recent situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih have alarmed businesses very much. In particular, today we've raised this issue at a meeting with representatives of the National Investment Council," she added.

Earlier, President of the American Chamber of Commerce Andy Hunder also expressed concern about "the discouraging news from the main Ukrainian investor who invested more than $9 billion in Ukraine."

As reported, on July 20 officers from the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches at PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih. They also blocked the project of commissioning continuous casting machine No. 3, the cost of which, together with machine No. 2 undergoing hot tests, is $140-150 million.