Ukraine fully utilizing gas import capacity

Ukraine is utilizing 100% of its existing capacity for importing natural gas, Serhiy Makohon, the head of Gas Transportation System Operator of Ukraine, has said.

"The day has come! Imports of gas reached 66.3 million cubic meters, which represents 100% of our technical capacity. A landmark event," Makohon wrote on Facebook.

The GTS' throughput capacity on Ukraine's border is 42.5 mcm/day from Slovakia, 19.5 mcm/day from Hungary, and 4.3 mcm/day from Poland.

Ukraine is planning to start the 2019/2020 heating season with 20 billion cubic meters of gas in its underground storage facilities, as it fears that Russia's Gazprom will stop transporting gas through its territory after this year.

As of the morning of July 20, some 15.018 bcm was in underground storage, CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev said on Facebook earlier on Monday.

Between July 1 and July 20, some 1.473 bcm was pumped in, or 73.7 mcm per day. In June, 71.9 mcm/day was pumped in, and 62.9 mcm/day in May.