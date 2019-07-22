Economy

14:56 22.07.2019

Ukraine fully utilizing gas import capacity

1 min read
Ukraine fully utilizing gas import capacity

Ukraine is utilizing 100% of its existing capacity for importing natural gas, Serhiy Makohon, the head of Gas Transportation System Operator of Ukraine, has said.

"The day has come! Imports of gas reached 66.3 million cubic meters, which represents 100% of our technical capacity. A landmark event," Makohon wrote on Facebook.

The GTS' throughput capacity on Ukraine's border is 42.5 mcm/day from Slovakia, 19.5 mcm/day from Hungary, and 4.3 mcm/day from Poland.

Ukraine is planning to start the 2019/2020 heating season with 20 billion cubic meters of gas in its underground storage facilities, as it fears that Russia's Gazprom will stop transporting gas through its territory after this year.

As of the morning of July 20, some 15.018 bcm was in underground storage, CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev said on Facebook earlier on Monday.

Between July 1 and July 20, some 1.473 bcm was pumped in, or 73.7 mcm per day. In June, 71.9 mcm/day was pumped in, and 62.9 mcm/day in May.

Tags: #import #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:26 22.07.2019
Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

16:12 19.07.2019
Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

16:34 18.07.2019
Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

15:42 17.07.2019
Gazprom boosts gas transit to EU via Ukraine by 25%

Gazprom boosts gas transit to EU via Ukraine by 25%

18:17 11.07.2019
Naftogaz at meeting with Zelensky reduces price of gas for public by 10.4% for July

Naftogaz at meeting with Zelensky reduces price of gas for public by 10.4% for July

12:31 10.07.2019
NBU predicts fall in revenue from gas transit by $1 bln

NBU predicts fall in revenue from gas transit by $1 bln

09:36 08.07.2019
Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

13:34 05.07.2019
Swedish court upholds ruling that Lithuania not entitled to 1.5 bln euros from Gazprom for overpaying for gas

Swedish court upholds ruling that Lithuania not entitled to 1.5 bln euros from Gazprom for overpaying for gas

15:29 02.07.2019
Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

14:32 02.07.2019
Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

Zelensky urges foreigners to invest in Ukraine

LATEST

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

Ex-head of Smart-Holding Tymofeyev promises to annually attract $100 mln in Ukraine if Servant of the People implements promised reforms

NBU predicts reduction in refinancing rate to 8% by late 2021 under baseline scenario

Ukraine's top 100 largest state companies see net profit fall by 48% in 2018

NBU says it wins UAH 3 bln dispute with Kolomoisky-controlled Erlan in Supreme Court

Supreme Court rejects Ukrzaliznytsia complaint against PIB's transferring credit agreements with company to VR Global Partners

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Renault Ukraine plans in 2019 to keep 15% share of car market reached in H1, 2019

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister warns about risks if $112 mln not paid to Tatneft on intl arbitration ruling

Parliamentary elections won't affect hryvnia exchange rate

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD