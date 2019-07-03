Groysman: Cabinet will propose laying at least UAH 75 bln for road works in draft budget for 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, when drawing up the draft national budget for 2020, will propose increasing the amount of funding for road works to UAH 75 billion, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"We will offer the road fund budget in the amount of at least UAH 75 billion for next year. This will allow extending the volume of building high-quality roads," Groysman said when inspecting the reconstruction of a section of M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway (the 22.3 km northern bypass around Zhytomyr).

The head of government noted that in two years almost 7,000 km of roads were repaired and built in Ukraine. The amount of funding for work rose from every year. This year it stood at UAH 56 billion.