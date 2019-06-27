Guaranteed Buyer starts concluding electricity sale and purchase agreements on new feed-in tariff

The Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise on June 27 has launched the procedure of concluding agreements with power producers on a new feed-in tariff, the company said on its website.

Guaranteed Buyer will sign supplemental agreements with producers which earlier concluded electricity sale and purchase agreements on feed-in tariff with the Energomarket state enterprise in order to change the party in the agreement, and new contracts will be signed with other producers.

As reported, the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) issued a license for economic activity and fulfilment of obligations for the Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise on June 25, 2019.

From June 26, Guaranteed Buyer started concluding agreements with providers of all-in-one services in order to implement the government resolution No. 483 dated June 6 on public service obligations (PSO) to supply electricity for the needs of households.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on April 17, 2019 founded two state enterprises – Market Operator and Guaranteed Buyer – in order to ensure work of the new model of the electricity market.