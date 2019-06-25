Ukroboronprom to continue consultations with candidates for international audit when financing issue settled - source

The state concern Ukroboronprom will continue consultations with candidates for holding international financial audit as soon as the final decision on sources of its financing is made, a source told Interfax-Ukraine.

Speaking about the preparations for the international audit of Ukroboronprom, which was announced in the ProZorro system back in autumn 2017, the source said that the terms of audit were clarified in May 2018 in close cooperation with the new membership of the state concern's supervisory board, international non-governmental anti-corruption organizations, and western partners of Ukraine on military and technical cooperation, including the United States.

"The U.S. side, which at first was ready to finance the audit, in June 2018 gave up its plans and said – You should find a domestic source of financing," the source said.

Ukroboronprom addressed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and noted that the state concern is unable to allocate UAH 130 million (the total cost of the audit indicated in tender documents was $5 million) from its own budget for holding an international audit.

"After the final decision on the financing of audit is made, and today the government is ready to lend around UAH 32 million to the state concern for this purpose, it is planned to continue consultations with international companies which want to participate in the audit regarding independent financial audit on favorable terms for Ukraine," the source said.