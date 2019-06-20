Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would respect and protect the independence of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"The requirement for the mandatory sale of foreign currency was invalidated. This is not only the reduction of various restrictions for business it is also a sign of macro-financial stability in the country. We must thank the National Bank of Ukraine for this and other things. Thank you. I am sure that this is the result of its independence. I will respect and protect it," Zelensky said at a meeting with the business community in Kyiv.