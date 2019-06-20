Economy

16:09 20.06.2019

Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

1 min read
Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would respect and protect the independence of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"The requirement for the mandatory sale of foreign currency was invalidated. This is not only the reduction of various restrictions for business it is also a sign of macro-financial stability in the country. We must thank the National Bank of Ukraine for this and other things. Thank you. I am sure that this is the result of its independence. I will respect and protect it," Zelensky said at a meeting with the business community in Kyiv.

Tags: #zelensky #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:22 20.06.2019
Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

17:24 20.06.2019
Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

16:39 20.06.2019
Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

16:34 20.06.2019
Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

16:29 20.06.2019
Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

12:07 20.06.2019
NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

16:38 19.06.2019
Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

11:17 19.06.2019
New long-term program to cooperate with IMF should be initiated before completion of current SBA

New long-term program to cooperate with IMF should be initiated before completion of current SBA

11:01 19.06.2019
Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

10:44 19.06.2019
Zelensky: we will prepare new program with IMF in July, no default expected

Zelensky: we will prepare new program with IMF in July, no default expected

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

Price of gas for public will continue falling in July – Groysman

LATEST

Ukrainian IT industry to bring revenue to $10 bln/year in four or five years – SoftServe founder

South Korea's GS E&C to build two solar power plants with total capacity of 24 MW in Zakarpattia region

Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

Price of gas for public will continue falling in July – Groysman

PM orders to prepare heat, hot water price cap in Ukraine to cut current prices by 15-20%

Antonov state enterprise discuses cooperation in import substitution with western partners at Le Bourget 2019

Liovochkin affiliated company to build up 95% of shares in Zakarpattiaoblenergo

Fitch affirms Ukrainian city of Lviv at 'B-', outlook stable

Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD