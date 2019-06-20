Economy

14:05 20.06.2019

Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

Three foreign members of the first supervisory board of PrivatBank (Kyiv) created after its nationalization, decided not to take these posts, MP Pavlo Rizanenko has written on his Facebook page.

The applications were received from Chairman of the supervisory board Engin Akcakoca and two independent members – Andrea Moneta and Steven Seelig.

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that the ministry had received the applications.

"As a member of the competition commission I received a message that three newly-appointed independent members of the supervisory board of PrivatBank (members are foreign citizens who were in the previous board of the bank) decided not to assume the post of member of the supervisory board. The reason for this decision is the unacceptability of anti-corruption legislation of Ukraine regarding the electronic declaration of assets and income by members of the supervisory boards of state-owned banks," Rizanenko wrote.

He does not rule out that the real reason for the refusal was the return of PrivatBank's former majority shareholder Ihor Kolomoisky to Ukraine and a number of court decisions in favor of the latter in the courts of lower instances regarding PrivatBank after the change of the country's president.

"I was very surprised by this decision, because during the interviews with these candidates, each of them were personally asked if they knew about the peculiarities of Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation and electronic declaration, in particular. The answers were affirmative, they noted that they were ready to fulfill such requirements," the people's deputy said.

