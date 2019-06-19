Price of gas for public will continue falling in July – Groysman

Head of the Ukrainian government Volodymyr Groysman predicts a further reduction in the price of gas supplied for the needs of the population.

"Naftogaz Ukrainy heard the government and reduced the price for June by UAH 700-800 [per 1,000 cubic meters]. In July they will reduce it even more ... We will strive to ensure that the gas price will be gradually falling," he said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As reported, Naftogaz Ukrainy, in accordance with the new government's requirements, calculated a new price for natural gas sold to the public for June, setting it at the level of UAH 5,554 for 1,000 cubic meters (excluding VAT, shipping costs and supplier margins). This cost is 11.8% (or UAH 746) lower than previously announced price for June (UAH 6,299 per 1,000 cubic meters).