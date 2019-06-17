Economy

13:55 17.06.2019

Groysman: Economic growth will allow at least doubling minimum wage

1 min read
Groysman: Economic growth will allow at least doubling minimum wage

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that economic growth would allow at least doubling the minimum wage in Ukraine, to $300.

"I would like that every person who works could at the minimum level receive so much money that he could go to the store and buy what he needed for his own life. And therefore when I came as a prime minister, it was extremely important for me to start raising the minimum wage in the country. We've managed to do it from $50 on January 1, 2017 to $150 today. The plan for the next two years, and I know how to do it, is to reach the minimum wage in the country of $300. I'm saying about what I actually managed to do and what I know how to do," Groysman said on the air of ICTV Channel on Sunday evening.

He noted that the printing machine is not a government scenario.

"Only the plan that I have been implementing for several years. No printing machines! Only economy due to deshadowing and investment," Groysman added.

Tags: #groysman #economic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:55 13.06.2019
PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

12:20 12.06.2019
PM proposes EBRD president to consider holding general meeting of bank in Ukraine in 2021

PM proposes EBRD president to consider holding general meeting of bank in Ukraine in 2021

11:14 12.06.2019
Groysman to visit Rivne region on June 13

Groysman to visit Rivne region on June 13

09:49 12.06.2019
PM: govt makes decisions required for launch of power market from July 1

PM: govt makes decisions required for launch of power market from July 1

14:24 10.06.2019
Groysman says there is no danger to drinking water in cities along Ros River

Groysman says there is no danger to drinking water in cities along Ros River

16:39 07.06.2019
Ukrainian Strategy Party decides to run in parliamentary elections, confirms candidates, program

Ukrainian Strategy Party decides to run in parliamentary elections, confirms candidates, program

15:49 05.06.2019
Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

15:07 05.06.2019
PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

18:02 04.06.2019
Ukraine interested in cooperation with U.S. to improve effectiveness of domestic military-industrial complex – Groysman

Ukraine interested in cooperation with U.S. to improve effectiveness of domestic military-industrial complex – Groysman

13:36 30.05.2019
Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrtransgaz claims threat to operation of GTS over lack of funds

Zelensky initiates legislative change of Rotterdam+ formula to Rotterdam- – president's representative in govt

PrivatBank loses cassation appeal in Supreme Court in dispute with Kolomoisky's company

Naftogaz cuts price of gas for public in June by 11.8% from previously announced figure

Constitutional Court declares unconstitutional clauses on legal status of NCER, appointment of its members

LATEST

Ukrtransgaz claims threat to operation of GTS over lack of funds

Zelensky initiates legislative change of Rotterdam+ formula to Rotterdam- – president's representative in govt

PrivatBank loses cassation appeal in Supreme Court in dispute with Kolomoisky's company

Naftogaz cuts price of gas for public in June by 11.8% from previously announced figure

Ukroboronprom's Civil Aviation Plant 410 boosting aircraft repair in interests of Armed Forces, foreign customers

Constitutional Court declares unconstitutional clauses on legal status of NCER, appointment of its members

EBRD counts on acceleration of preparing Ukrgazvydobuvannia loan project

Ukraine's Finance Ministry confirms issue of seven-year eurobonds worth EUR 1 bln at 6.75% per annum

Congressmen register U.S. second bill on sanctions against Nord Stream 2

NBU complains to High Council of Justice about four judges for violations in PrivatBank cases

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD