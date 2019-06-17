Groysman: Economic growth will allow at least doubling minimum wage

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that economic growth would allow at least doubling the minimum wage in Ukraine, to $300.

"I would like that every person who works could at the minimum level receive so much money that he could go to the store and buy what he needed for his own life. And therefore when I came as a prime minister, it was extremely important for me to start raising the minimum wage in the country. We've managed to do it from $50 on January 1, 2017 to $150 today. The plan for the next two years, and I know how to do it, is to reach the minimum wage in the country of $300. I'm saying about what I actually managed to do and what I know how to do," Groysman said on the air of ICTV Channel on Sunday evening.

He noted that the printing machine is not a government scenario.

"Only the plan that I have been implementing for several years. No printing machines! Only economy due to deshadowing and investment," Groysman added.