PrivatBank loses cassation appeal in Supreme Court in dispute with Kolomoisky's company

The Supreme Court on June 4, 2010 decided not to uphold an appeal in cassation filed by PrivatBank and left unchanged rulings of courts of lower instances, which upheld a claim of Akvatera Ltd., the ultimate beneficiaries of which are former owners of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov. A total of UAH 25 million is collected from PrivatBank. Akvatera Ltd. as a property surety provider paid to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to pay a part of the refinancing debt of PrivatBank, Finbalance has reported.

In addition, on May 28, the business Court of Kyiv upheld the claim of PJSC Tovkachivsky Mining and Processing Plant, which is affiliated with the former owners of PrivatBank, and ordered PrivatBank to return UAH 8.15 million, which the Tovkachivsky Mining and Processing Plant as a property surety provider paid to the NBU as repayment of part of PrivatBank's refinancing debt.

According to the NBU, PrivatBank's refinancing debt to the NBU as of May 1, 2019 amounted to UAH 9.3 billion.