10:02 04.06.2019

Shoes, clothing among most popular online purchases for Ukrainians – GfK

1 min read
Shoes and clothing are the most popular online purchases for Ukrainians, with 70% of Internet users ready to make such purchases. That's compared to only 24% who are willing to buy food online, according to results of a survey conducted by GfK Ukraine released on Monday.

"Interestingly, for the food category, 13% of respondents say they would like to buy this category, but do not have this opportunity. Most likely, the reason is the insufficient convenience of the ordering and delivery of goods in this category, as well as the insufficient number of sites for such purchases," GfK's press release said. Only 6% said the same applies to buying shoes and clothing online.

Electronics and home appliances are also popular online purchases, with more than half of Internet users are ready to purchase them online. They are followed by cosmetics – about 38%, toys and children's products – more than 25%. The study indicates the inability to buy goods in these categories is lower than in the case of clothing and shoes and food.

According to GfK Ukraine, 66% of the population of Ukraine used the Internet in 2018 (61% in 2017), of which 34% make online purchases.

19:07 22.05.2018
Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in April continues improving

