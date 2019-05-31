Kolomoisky again trying to block NBU claim in Switzerland with assistance of Ukrainian courts – NBU

The Economic Court of Kyiv on May 31, 2019 will consider the case on the lawsuit of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and PrivatBank to invalidate five credit refinancing agreements and five personal guarantee agreements of Kolomoisky under these credit agreements, the NBU's website reports.

"The National Bank of Ukraine draws attention that such a claim and the stated claims are Kolomoisky's attempt to stop and further make it impossible to consider the cases initiated by the NBU in Switzerland, which indicates Kolomoisky's unwillingness to fulfill his obligations under surety agreements," the report says.

In December 2018, the NBU applied to the first instance of the court of the Republic and the Canton of Geneva at the place of residence of Kolomoisky with the aim of recovering the debt from him as a financial guarantor to the NBU.

In 2016, Kolomoisky, who at that time was a co-owner of a significant stake in PrivatBank, concluded surety agreements with the National Bank and, of his own free will, pledged himself to fulfill the requirements of the NBU for the return of refinancing loans received by PrivatBank in 2008-2014. Both in fact and legally Kolomoisky remains a debtor to the NBU on these loans of PrivatBank, the debt on which today reaches UAH 9.2 billion, the report says.