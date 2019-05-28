PrivatBank challenges decision of Kyiv's district administrative court on unlawfulness of bank's nationalization, list of affiliated persons

PrivatBank has filed counterclaims against two verdicts of Kyiv's district administrative court issued on April 18, 2019, which annulled the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to remove insolvent PrivatBank from the market with the participation of the state and determine a list of persons affiliated with PrivatBank, the bank has said in a press release.

According to the report, in particular, on May 27, the bank filed an appeal against the court's verdict to cancel the decision to remove insolvent PrivatBank from the market with the participation of the state, and on May 24 against the court's verdict to cancel the NBU commission's decision on determining the list of persons affiliated with the bank.

"Taking this into account, these court decisions have not entered into legal force and do not have any legal consequences," the bank said.

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) filed counterclaims against these two court verdicts on May 24, the Cabinet of Ministers – on May 16.

Ukraine's government, at the recommendation of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize PrivatBank, the largest Ukrainian financial institution at the time. The ex-owners of the bank consider the nationalization, as a result of which they had completely lost their shares, to be illegal, whereas PrivatBank and the state demand additional compensation from them for damage. At present, the parties are engaged in litigation both in Ukraine and in foreign jurisdictions.