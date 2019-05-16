Economy

17:53 16.05.2019

Court decisions on PrivatBank do not significantly affect its work – Bank CFO

 The recent court rulings regarding PrivatBank do not significantly affect the work of the financial institution, Hanna Samarina, the chief financial officer of the bank, has stated.

"Now the bank doesn't feel anything, everything has normalized and the funds that customers withdraw at ATMs on April 18-19, when we observed a peak withdrawal of up to UAH 3 billion per day, as on New Year's holidays, returned. Nevertheless, if to continue such announcements, there will be similar reactions," Samarina added.

She noted that PrivatBank is a system bank and "any individual action in relation to PrivatBank from the outside could affect the entire banking system."

She also reported that after the court rulings regarding PrivatBank, the financial institution was forced to stop being an interbank donor.

