Zelensky's advisor sees 'vague' fate for PrivatBank without quick judicial reform

Adviser of President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky and former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said that the fate of PrivatBank (Kyiv) without quick judicial reform is vague.

"The only solution is to reform the judicial system. It needs to be done very quickly and not to be afraid of it. If this does not happen, it is not clear how the situation will develop in PrivatBank," he said at the conference Ukraine: Game of Thrones. Final Season? organized by Concorde Capital in Kyiv on Thursday.

Danyliuk also said that the reform of the judicial system and law enforcement agencies is a priority for the Zelensky team, while the team sees the possibility of implementing economic reforms after the parliamentary elections.

In turn, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman expressed the opinion that the return of PrivatBank to private ownership will lead to the destabilization of the macrofinancial situation in the country.

He said that it would be incredible if denationalization of PrivatBank takes place, as the return of PrivatBank to private ownership will destabilize the economy of Ukraine.