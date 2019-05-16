Economy

14:41 16.05.2019

Zelensky's advisor sees 'vague' fate for PrivatBank without quick judicial reform

1 min read
Zelensky's advisor sees 'vague' fate for PrivatBank without quick judicial reform

Adviser of President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky and former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said that the fate of PrivatBank (Kyiv) without quick judicial reform is vague.

"The only solution is to reform the judicial system. It needs to be done very quickly and not to be afraid of it. If this does not happen, it is not clear how the situation will develop in PrivatBank," he said at the conference Ukraine: Game of Thrones. Final Season? organized by Concorde Capital in Kyiv on Thursday.

Danyliuk also said that the reform of the judicial system and law enforcement agencies is a priority for the Zelensky team, while the team sees the possibility of implementing economic reforms after the parliamentary elections.

In turn, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman expressed the opinion that the return of PrivatBank to private ownership will lead to the destabilization of the macrofinancial situation in the country.

He said that it would be incredible if denationalization of PrivatBank takes place, as the return of PrivatBank to private ownership will destabilize the economy of Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #danyliuk #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:38 16.05.2019
Zelensky to make first decisions after forming his team – adviser

Zelensky to make first decisions after forming his team – adviser

11:27 16.05.2019
Ukraine's parliament schedules Zelensky's inauguration ceremony for May 20

Ukraine's parliament schedules Zelensky's inauguration ceremony for May 20

11:30 15.05.2019
President's inauguration issue to be considered first by Rada on Thursday - Parubiy

President's inauguration issue to be considered first by Rada on Thursday - Parubiy

09:58 15.05.2019
Dodon, Zelensky agree on bilateral meeting

Dodon, Zelensky agree on bilateral meeting

18:29 14.05.2019
Zelensky believes compromise with IMF should be found – source

Zelensky believes compromise with IMF should be found – source

14:54 14.05.2019
Adoption of law on parliamentary elections rather than electoral code would be better solution for Ukraine – Zelensky's adviser

Adoption of law on parliamentary elections rather than electoral code would be better solution for Ukraine – Zelensky's adviser

13:01 14.05.2019
Acting president advises successor to 'take the same road as President Poroshenko'

Acting president advises successor to 'take the same road as President Poroshenko'

12:41 14.05.2019
EU foreign ministers note positive signals from President-elect Zelensky

EU foreign ministers note positive signals from President-elect Zelensky

11:55 14.05.2019
Zelensky finds out about Giuliani scandal from media – Razumkov

Zelensky finds out about Giuliani scandal from media – Razumkov

16:55 13.05.2019
Zelensky could meet with members of foreign bankers club on May 14 – source

Zelensky could meet with members of foreign bankers club on May 14 – source

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine even without launch of Nord Stream 2 – Naftogaz chief

IMF mission to arrive in Ukraine next week – IMF Resident Representative

Gas talks to resume only after Zelensky's inauguration, his talk with Putin, maybe in June – Naftogaz chief

AMC fines OKKO, WOG and SOCAR networks UAH 77 mln

LATEST

Cabinet approves draft amicable agreement between Ukrtransbud, Naftogaz

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine even without launch of Nord Stream 2 – Naftogaz chief

IMF mission to arrive in Ukraine next week – IMF Resident Representative

Naftogaz eurobonds could be issued by September, waiting for Ukraine to enter market late May-early June – Naftogaz chief

Gas talks to resume only after Zelensky's inauguration, his talk with Putin, maybe in June – Naftogaz chief

Gas transit to Europe through Ukraine remains unpredictable, but market prepared

AMC fines OKKO, WOG and SOCAR networks UAH 77 mln

IMF mission will arrive in Ukraine on May 21

NBU starts stress testing 29 banks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD