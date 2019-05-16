Economy

14:30 16.05.2019

Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine even without launch of Nord Stream 2 – Naftogaz chief

2 min read
Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine even without launch of Nord Stream 2 – Naftogaz chief

Russia's Gazprom has a technical capability of halting the use of the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) even if the construction of the alternative route Nord Stream 2 is not completed, Chairman of the Executive Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev said at the Ukraine: Game of Thrones: Final Season? international investment conference organized by Cocorde Capital in Kyiv on Thursday.

“According to our estimates, the Russian side has the technical capability not to use gas transit viaUk next year, even if Nord Stream 2 is not built. At the same time, it can fulfill the minimum volumes of gas supplies to European consumers under the existing contracts of Gazprom. Deficit of gas supply in this situation is approximately 5 billion cubic meters. These calculations coincide with the calculations of several large international institutions," he said.

Kobolev said that at present, Gazprom supplies gas to Europe on an accelerated basis, which creates additional resource reserves, which currently hit a record.

"I think that these additional reserves are being created to cover this deficit. Therefore, in my opinion, which is also shared by our European partners, the likelihood that on January 1, 2020 we will receive a complete cessation of transit, as it was in January 2009 is quite high," Kobolev said.

Tags: #gts #kobolev #naftogaz #gaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 16.05.2019
Naftogaz eurobonds could be issued by September, waiting for Ukraine to enter market late May-early June – Naftogaz chief

Naftogaz eurobonds could be issued by September, waiting for Ukraine to enter market late May-early June – Naftogaz chief

11:18 16.05.2019
Gas talks to resume only after Zelensky's inauguration, his talk with Putin, maybe in June – Naftogaz chief

Gas talks to resume only after Zelensky's inauguration, his talk with Putin, maybe in June – Naftogaz chief

11:20 10.05.2019
Naftogaz head, Deputy FM discuss counteraction to Nord Stream 2, purchase of LNG, transfer of GTS to concession in U.S.

Naftogaz head, Deputy FM discuss counteraction to Nord Stream 2, purchase of LNG, transfer of GTS to concession in U.S.

14:22 03.05.2019
Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

14:58 01.05.2019
Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

17:00 29.04.2019
Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

11:16 26.04.2019
Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

17:59 25.04.2019
Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

18:32 22.04.2019
Ukraine gradually raising gas imports to create reserves in UGS for new heating season

Ukraine gradually raising gas imports to create reserves in UGS for new heating season

14:00 16.04.2019
Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

IMF mission to arrive in Ukraine next week – IMF Resident Representative

Gas talks to resume only after Zelensky's inauguration, his talk with Putin, maybe in June – Naftogaz chief

AMC fines OKKO, WOG and SOCAR networks UAH 77 mln

Zelensky could meet with members of foreign bankers club on May 14 – source

LATEST

Zelensky's advisor sees 'vague' fate for PrivatBank without quick judicial reform

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

Zelensky to make first decisions after forming his team – adviser

IMF mission to arrive in Ukraine next week – IMF Resident Representative

Gas transit to Europe through Ukraine remains unpredictable, but market prepared

AMC fines OKKO, WOG and SOCAR networks UAH 77 mln

Zelensky could meet with members of foreign bankers club on May 14 – source

IMF mission will arrive in Ukraine on May 21

NBU starts stress testing 29 banks

Belarus not to block Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline – Lukashenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD