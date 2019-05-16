Zelensky to make first decisions after forming his team – adviser

Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky will make his first decisions, including those regarding talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), once he has formed his team, Zelensky's adviser and former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk said.

"We will try to form the team as soon as possible... Talks can't start without the team," Danyliuk said at the conference titled "Ukraine: Game of Thrones. Final Season?" and held by Concord Capital in Kyiv on Thursday.

"This is not the time to ask for a new program," Danyliuk said.

The Constitutional Court's decision to repeal the Criminal Code's article on illegal enrichment could be the biggest obstacle to Ukraine's reception of another disbursement from the IMF, Danyliuk said, adding that the parliament was ready to adopt a new law penalizing illegal enrichment.

"I'm sure that it [parliament] will fix the situation. They're facing an election... If they don't, they'll have to tell their voters that they're okay with the Constitutional Court's ruling that ended the crackdown on corruption in the country," Danyliuk said.

He also said that Zelensky's team would be formed soon after the inauguration and hailed the decision of parliament to schedule the inauguration for May 20.

"The decision has been made; we'll be working on the 20th," Danyliuk said.

Danyliuk later told Interfax-Ukraine that he was not considering participating in the parliamentary election campaign.

As regards the establishment of the Holos Party by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk and his plans to take part in the elections, Danyliuk expressed readiness to form a parliamentary coalition with everyone who shares the principles of the Zelensky team.