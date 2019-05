Zelensky could meet with members of foreign bankers club on May 14 – source

President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky could meet with the members of the club of foreign bankers on May 14, several informed sources in the market have told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Such a meeting is scheduled for May 14," one of them said.

"I am invited to participate in such a meeting," the interlocutor of the agency said.