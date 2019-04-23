Groysman on Russia's ban on oil exports to Ukraine: We will find solution for situation with minimal losses

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has stated that there will be found a solution for the situation with minimal losses due to the ban imposed by the Russian Federation on exports of oil and petroleum products to Ukraine.

"Our market is quite diversified, but it is clear that we are still dependent, on Belarus ... But we will find a solution for the situation with minimal losses. This is not a simple task, but we will find a solution," he said on the air of the ICTV Channel.

As reported, on April 18, 2019 the Russian government announced the introduction of a ban on the export of oil and petroleum products to Ukraine from June 1, 2019 in response to Ukraine's expanding the list of prohibited Russian goods to be imported into Ukraine.