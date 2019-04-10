Economy

12:52 10.04.2019

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

1 min read
Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded a list of goods from the Russian Federation on which embargo is imposed, including glass canning jars, bottles and glass containers for food and beverages in it.

The government passed the relevant resolution at a Wednesday meeting, expanding the list of goods banned for importing from Russia initially approved in December 2015.

According to the draft resolution, the list includes glass canning jars (sterilization jars), bottles for food and beverages made from colorless and colored glass of 0.15-2.5 liter and larger, and also glass containers for food and beverages of various capacity.

In addition, another resolution included formalin, urea-formaldehyde concentrate and resins, springs for bogies of freight cars, electrical equipment for switching used in railway automation devices, which are prohibited from being imported from the Russian Federation.

Tags: #government
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:34 01.04.2019
Klympush-Tsintsadze declares UAH 2.9 mln of income for 2018

Klympush-Tsintsadze declares UAH 2.9 mln of income for 2018

10:25 01.04.2019
Govt extends terms of decreased level of payments by heat suppliers, CHPPs to Naftogaz for consumed gas

Govt extends terms of decreased level of payments by heat suppliers, CHPPs to Naftogaz for consumed gas

14:27 30.01.2019
Govt cuts gas consumption limits, obliges Naftogaz to foresee funds on installation of meters

Govt cuts gas consumption limits, obliges Naftogaz to foresee funds on installation of meters

12:32 30.01.2019
Govt to return decreased gas consumption limits, no one should pay in line with increased limits

Govt to return decreased gas consumption limits, no one should pay in line with increased limits

11:40 30.01.2019
Govt to recommend Naftogaz to ensure installation of gas meters for households at expense of Naftogaz

Govt to recommend Naftogaz to ensure installation of gas meters for households at expense of Naftogaz

13:59 27.12.2018
Finance ministry waiting for resumption of privatization of large companies in Q1 2018

Finance ministry waiting for resumption of privatization of large companies in Q1 2018

12:01 18.12.2018
Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

13:50 21.11.2018
Govt approves condition for govt guarantees for up to UAH 27.3 bln in 2019

Govt approves condition for govt guarantees for up to UAH 27.3 bln in 2019

10:52 20.11.2018
Govt increases revenue, expenditure in draft national budget 2019 by UAH 17.8 bln, submits draft to Rada

Govt increases revenue, expenditure in draft national budget 2019 by UAH 17.8 bln, submits draft to Rada

14:30 08.11.2018
Govt first approves allocation of land parcel in Chornobyl exclusion zone for wind farm

Govt first approves allocation of land parcel in Chornobyl exclusion zone for wind farm

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

IMF improves assessment of deficit of current account of Ukraine's balance of payments in 2019 to 2.5% of GDP

Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

LATEST

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

Ukrtelecom to invest UAH 270 mln in fiber optic Internet network with help of SID Bank

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

Horizon Capital's EEGF III becomes minority shareholder in Dobrobut medical chain

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's lawsuit seeking to return shares in PrivatBank for April 16

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

IMF improves assessment of deficit of current account of Ukraine's balance of payments in 2019 to 2.5% of GDP

Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD