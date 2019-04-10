Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded a list of goods from the Russian Federation on which embargo is imposed, including glass canning jars, bottles and glass containers for food and beverages in it.

The government passed the relevant resolution at a Wednesday meeting, expanding the list of goods banned for importing from Russia initially approved in December 2015.

According to the draft resolution, the list includes glass canning jars (sterilization jars), bottles for food and beverages made from colorless and colored glass of 0.15-2.5 liter and larger, and also glass containers for food and beverages of various capacity.

In addition, another resolution included formalin, urea-formaldehyde concentrate and resins, springs for bogies of freight cars, electrical equipment for switching used in railway automation devices, which are prohibited from being imported from the Russian Federation.