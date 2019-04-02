Ukroboronprom preparing road map to bring current defense industry standards in line with NATO standards by 2022

Economy

The Ukroboronprom state concern in cooperation with profile institutions – the Economic Development and Trade Ministry, the Defense Ministry and state-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukrainian Research and Training Center of Standardization, Certification and Quality – is working out practical steps on modernization of the current standardization in the defense industry and its switch to NATO standards.

The press service of the Ukroboronprom reported on Monday that during an inter-ministerial meeting held recently at the state concern, it was decided to prepare a roadmap for modernizing the current industry standardization system and transferring it to NATO standards by 2022.

As part of the renewal of the industry standardization system, it is planned to create a system of corporate standards based on divisional principles in the structure of Ukroboronprom, taking into account the experience of introducing corporate standards in the aircraft industry division. In addition, a standardization information database will be created, which will be freely available to state-owned enterprises, the press service said.

Ukroboronprom said that the standardization system currently in operation in the defense industry is based primarily on the GOST standards adopted during the former Soviet Union, which significantly hinders the implementation of defense plans for the organization of joint defense industries with the EU and NATO countries. At the same time, imported defense products purchased by Ukraine for defense needs, including materials and components, are also subject to recertification, which requires additional expenses and time, Ukroboronprom said.

In accordance with the law of Ukraine adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in June 2011, Ukroboronprom, which today includes about 100 enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry, including SOE Ukspecexport and its subsidiaries, provides for the management of state-owned facilities in the defense industry jointly with the government.

