Economy

12:15 25.03.2019

Ukroboronprom's Lviv Radio Repair Plant accelerating works to restore air defense weapons of Ukrainian Armed Forces

1 min read
Ukroboronprom's Lviv Radio Repair Plant accelerating works to restore air defense weapons of Ukrainian Armed Forces

State-owned enterprise (SOE) Lviv Radio Repair Plant, a member of the Ukroboronprom state concern, is accelerating the pace of works to overhaul air defense weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the press service of the concern has reported.

According to the report, today, the enterprise can repair 27 types of air defense equipment.

The concern said that recently anti-aircraft weapon system BM9K330 Tor, intended to defense facilities of critical infrastructure of the country and troop trains of the ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was successfully tested at the Yahorlyk training area (Kherson region). The Tor anti-aircraft weapon system is able to destroy aircraft flying over 12 km high, the press service said.

Ukroboronprom also said that among the works currently being provided by the Lviv enterprise is repair of the S-125 air defense missile systems, as well as the production of antennas and gearboxes for radar stations.

According to the concern, in 2018, the volume of production of the Lviv Radio Repair Plant was UAH 143 million. The press service did not specify comparative figures.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #weapons
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:55 20.03.2019
Ukroboronprom's Lviv aircraft repair plant expands technological capabilities for restoring tactical fighters MiG-29

Ukroboronprom's Lviv aircraft repair plant expands technological capabilities for restoring tactical fighters MiG-29

16:08 19.03.2019
Poroshenko: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade destroys five enemy weapons with Stugna-P anti-tank system in 2019

Poroshenko: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade destroys five enemy weapons with Stugna-P anti-tank system in 2019

15:01 19.03.2019
Ukroboronprom: concern not exporting weapons, military equipment to Russia since 2014, SIPRI estimates incorrect

Ukroboronprom: concern not exporting weapons, military equipment to Russia since 2014, SIPRI estimates incorrect

09:27 18.03.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

17:49 16.03.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

15:17 13.03.2019
Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

10:55 12.03.2019
Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

17:29 09.03.2019
NABU chief predicts appearance of bogus stories against NABU due to Ukroboronprom abuse case

NABU chief predicts appearance of bogus stories against NABU due to Ukroboronprom abuse case

16:14 08.03.2019
Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

12:20 08.03.2019
Poroshenko: Audit of Ukroboronprom to be completed by year-end

Poroshenko: Audit of Ukroboronprom to be completed by year-end

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

VR Capital identifying investment opportunities in Ukraine's wind power sector

Naftogaz buys gas in EU in March at price 6-13% lower than Gazprom's price announced by Medvedchuk

Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

GE pleased with cooperation with KCBW, to expand localization of locomotive production

European Vega LV with Ukrainian engine successfully places Italian satellite in orbit

LATEST

ICU seeks to launch unsorted solid household waste treatment plant using innovative solution in Zhytomyr by late 2019

VR Capital identifying investment opportunities in Ukraine's wind power sector

Naftogaz buys gas in EU in March at price 6-13% lower than Gazprom's price announced by Medvedchuk

Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

GE pleased with cooperation with KCBW, to expand localization of locomotive production

Naftogaz looking for auditor to prepare for issuing eurobonds

European Vega LV with Ukrainian engine successfully places Italian satellite in orbit

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine concerned with changes to Naftogaz's charter

British court's ban on Gazprom's withdrawing assets from England and Netherlands remains in force – Naftogaz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD