Ukroboronprom's Lviv Radio Repair Plant accelerating works to restore air defense weapons of Ukrainian Armed Forces

State-owned enterprise (SOE) Lviv Radio Repair Plant, a member of the Ukroboronprom state concern, is accelerating the pace of works to overhaul air defense weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the press service of the concern has reported.

According to the report, today, the enterprise can repair 27 types of air defense equipment.

The concern said that recently anti-aircraft weapon system BM9K330 Tor, intended to defense facilities of critical infrastructure of the country and troop trains of the ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was successfully tested at the Yahorlyk training area (Kherson region). The Tor anti-aircraft weapon system is able to destroy aircraft flying over 12 km high, the press service said.

Ukroboronprom also said that among the works currently being provided by the Lviv enterprise is repair of the S-125 air defense missile systems, as well as the production of antennas and gearboxes for radar stations.

According to the concern, in 2018, the volume of production of the Lviv Radio Repair Plant was UAH 143 million. The press service did not specify comparative figures.