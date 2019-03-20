MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

The Board of Directors of Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) on March 19, 2019 approved the payment of annual dividends in the amount of $0.7492 per share for 2018, which is equal to approximately $80 million and the same as paid last year.

According to a company report on the website of the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the announcement will be published in a due course.

As reported, net profit of MHP in 2018 fell by 44.3% compared with 2017, to $128 million.

MHP is the largest poultry producer in Ukraine. It also deals with production of grain, sunflower oil, meat goods.