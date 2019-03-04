Economy

15:34 04.03.2019

Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

1 min read
Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

Russia does not recognize the decision made by the tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on Russia's guilt of the loss by Naftogaz of its assets in Crimea, the Russian Justice Ministry press service said.

"The Russian Federation did not participate in those legal proceedings and it does not recognize the partial decision because the arbitration has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Naftogaz and others against the Russian Federation," the press service said in a report obtained by Interfax on Friday.

"The Russian Justice Ministry will take all necessary measures to represent and defend Russia's interests in regard of this arbitration decision," the report said.

