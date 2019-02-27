Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

Oleksiy Babych, the director of Kharkiv Morozov Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering, and Serhiy Filonenko, the director of Izium Instrument-Making Plant (Kharkiv region), have been removed from their positions.

"This decision was made by Pavlo Bukin, the director general of Ukroboronprom, due to the significant public outcry caused by the information promulgated by mass media and in order to ensure conditions for the relevant investigation by law enforcement agencies," the press service of Ukroboronprom reported.

The company stressed that the concern's leadership is interested in bringing to justice those involved in the abuse.

"We emphasize that Ukroboronprom provides all necessary information to investigators as part of criminal proceedings. The concern's management is interested in investigating all the proceedings as soon as possible and that the officials involved in the abuses be punished in accordance with the law," the press service of the concern said.