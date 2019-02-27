Economy

11:17 27.02.2019

Ukrenergo presents platform for new wholesale power market, seeks to settle problem of payments for further implementation

2 min read
Ukrenergo presents platform for new wholesale power market, seeks to settle problem of payments for further implementation

National Energy Company Ukrenergo has presented the Market Management System platform for two new segments of the wholesale electricity market (the balancing market and the ancillary service market), which has been functioning in the test mode since December 2018.

"Now we are trying to organize the schedule of our work in such a way as to create minimally sufficient functionality for launching a new market on July 1," Ukrenergo CEO Vsevolod Kovalchuk said at the presentation on Tuesday.

He recalled that the platform developers intend to suspend work due to slippage in the payment schedule: the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry stopped agreeing on payments after the reassignment of Ukrenergo to the Finance Ministry.

Kovalchuk expressed hope that the problem will be resolved in March. To this end, the Finance Ministry and the Justice Ministry will prepare draft amendments to a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers and the contract of Ukrenergo with a consortium of contractors. Approval of the changes will allow transferring the payment approval functions of Ukrenergo from the Energy and Coal Ministry to the Finance Ministry, which will unblock the payment process for software being developed for the new wholesale electricity market, the head of the transmission system operator said.

Currently, the Market Management System platform operates in test mode. The players of the energy market – producers, electricity suppliers and distribution system operators – are being registered. Data on consumption and transmission of energy is collected for the development of mathematical models that will allow forecasting misbalances in the market of electricity (the difference between predicted and actual consumption).

According to Ukrenergo, today the level of filling the platform with data is insufficient, so the indicators in it are not relevant.

Tags: #kovalchuk #ukrenergo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:17 17.01.2019
Ukraine should constructively address quality of software for future trading with power, paying attention to frequency drop in ENTSO-E system – Ukrenergo

Ukraine should constructively address quality of software for future trading with power, paying attention to frequency drop in ENTSO-E system – Ukrenergo

12:01 18.12.2018
Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

14:37 12.12.2018
Ukrenergo announces launch of platform for simulation of trading with power on balancing market

Ukrenergo announces launch of platform for simulation of trading with power on balancing market

12:02 03.12.2018
Ukrenergo installs new autotransformer with modern monitoring system at Kyivska substation

Ukrenergo installs new autotransformer with modern monitoring system at Kyivska substation

17:16 28.11.2018
Regulator removes UAH 215 mln from Ukrenergo's tariff saved on procurement

Regulator removes UAH 215 mln from Ukrenergo's tariff saved on procurement

14:46 21.11.2018
Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, thermal power generation companies call on MPs to extend preferential period for imported electric cars

Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, thermal power generation companies call on MPs to extend preferential period for imported electric cars

14:53 05.11.2018
Ukrenergo reduces power transmission by 2.6% in Jan-Sept

Ukrenergo reduces power transmission by 2.6% in Jan-Sept

10:53 05.11.2018
Transfer of powers to manage Ukrenergo threatening company corporatization, power market reform pace

Transfer of powers to manage Ukrenergo threatening company corporatization, power market reform pace

16:16 30.10.2018
Ukrenergo uses scientific legal analysis claiming absence of powers of reorganization commission to manage company

Ukrenergo uses scientific legal analysis claiming absence of powers of reorganization commission to manage company

10:11 30.10.2018
Ukrenergo appoints compliance officer

Ukrenergo appoints compliance officer

AD

HOT NEWS

Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Industrial production in Ukraine 3.3% down in Jan 2019 – statistics

Naftogaz to buy 4 bcm of gas from Ukrnafta for funds from special obligations compensation

NBU completes pilot e-hryvnia project, assessing prospects of tool

LATEST

Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

New energy is one of most important issues for state's moving forward – Poroshenko at opening of Prymorsk wind plant

TIU Canada seeks to complete building two solar power plants in Odesa region in summer

Swedbank accounts in Lithuania could be used to transfer money to Yanukovych

Ukraine counts on EU support for projects to develop Azov and Black Sea region

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Industrial production in Ukraine 3.3% down in Jan 2019 – statistics

Naftogaz to buy 4 bcm of gas from Ukrnafta for funds from special obligations compensation

Biopharma starts commissioning work at new plant in Kyiv region

NBU completes pilot e-hryvnia project, assessing prospects of tool

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD