Bogdan Motors wins tender to supply 57 trolleybuses to Kharkiv for EBRD funds

Lutsk automobile plant of Bogdan Motors, part of Bogdan Corporation, has won a tender for the supply of 57 low-floor 12-meter trolleybuses for Kharkiv for the funds of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the amount of almost EUR11.5 million, spokesperson of Bogdan Corporation Serhiy Krasulia has said.

"The offer of Bogdan Motors was recognized as the most profitable. The contract includes 57 trolleybuses, as well as a set of spare parts, consumables, a set of tools and equipment for servicing trolleybuses, and related services," he told the Interfax Ukraine agency.

The passenger capacity of trolleybuses is 105 people, they are designed to carry passengers with disabilities.

The delivery time of trolleybuses is 42 weeks from the moment of receiving prepayment.