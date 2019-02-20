Economy

17:59 20.02.2019

Bogdan Motors wins tender to supply 57 trolleybuses to Kharkiv for EBRD funds

1 min read
Bogdan Motors wins tender to supply 57 trolleybuses to Kharkiv for EBRD funds

Lutsk automobile plant of Bogdan Motors, part of Bogdan Corporation, has won a tender for the supply of 57 low-floor 12-meter trolleybuses for Kharkiv for the funds of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the amount of almost EUR11.5 million, spokesperson of Bogdan Corporation Serhiy Krasulia has said.

"The offer of Bogdan Motors was recognized as the most profitable. The contract includes 57 trolleybuses, as well as a set of spare parts, consumables, a set of tools and equipment for servicing trolleybuses, and related services," he told the Interfax Ukraine agency.

The passenger capacity of trolleybuses is 105 people, they are designed to carry passengers with disabilities.

The delivery time of trolleybuses is 42 weeks from the moment of receiving prepayment.

Tags: #bogdan_motors #tender #ebrd
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

10:35 20.02.2019
Ukraine's Border Guard Service announces tenders to reconstruct seven offices on border with Poland

Ukraine's Border Guard Service announces tenders to reconstruct seven offices on border with Poland

11:07 04.02.2019
Energoatom signs contract with Wärtsilä France to buy spare parts for UAH 80 mln after hard tender

Energoatom signs contract with Wärtsilä France to buy spare parts for UAH 80 mln after hard tender

15:29 24.01.2019
SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

10:02 24.01.2019
Agreement between NBT, Total, EBRD on Syvash project signed in Davos

Agreement between NBT, Total, EBRD on Syvash project signed in Davos

14:33 11.01.2019
Bogdan starts 2019 with new contract with France's Bluebus

Bogdan starts 2019 with new contract with France's Bluebus

18:44 04.12.2018
EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

16:58 29.11.2018
EBRD approves issue of EUR 150 mln to subsidiary of Norway's NBT for building wind plant in Kherson region

EBRD approves issue of EUR 150 mln to subsidiary of Norway's NBT for building wind plant in Kherson region

17:38 28.11.2018
Tender to sell shares in Centrenergo, other privatization to continue under martial law - SPF

Tender to sell shares in Centrenergo, other privatization to continue under martial law - SPF

18:00 23.11.2018
Agreement on issue of EUR 52 mln to Ukrgazvydobuvannia could be signed by late Feb 2019

Agreement on issue of EUR 52 mln to Ukrgazvydobuvannia could be signed by late Feb 2019

16:31 12.11.2018
Naftogaz and EBRD sign memo of cooperation on methane emissions reduction

Naftogaz and EBRD sign memo of cooperation on methane emissions reduction

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's finance ministry counts on attracting second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid late March or early April

Work of Agrarian Fund blocked due to raids by NABU

NBU predicts growth in money transfers to Ukraine in 2019 to $12.2 bln – NBU council head

Subsidy monetization program for households launched in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

LATEST

IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

Odesa raises five-year loan of UAH 1 bln at 22.4% per annum from Ukrgasbank

Ukraine cuts gas stocks by 40% since start of heating season

Hague arbitration court rules in favor of PrivatBank against Russia on bank assets seized in Crimea – bank

Poroshenko on trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt: It's realistic to reach $2 bln

DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

Ukraine complains to WTO about new transit sanctions imposed by Russia

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q4 accelerates to 3.4% – statistics

Rebrew Brewery launched in Brovary – shareholder Sholomko

Naftogaz urges government, local authorities to join efforts to boost gas production in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD