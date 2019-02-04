Economy

16:11 04.02.2019

Ukrtransgaz registers LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

1 min read
Ukrtransgaz registers LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

Ukrtransgaz JSC, acting as part of the implementation of the unbundling roadmap, has registered LLC Gas Transmission System Operator (TSO) of Ukraine, which is required to start the legal separation of the gas transportation functions from NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

The decision to create the operator, which is one of the key stages of the unbundling process, was made by Naftogaz on January 29, Ukrtransgaz's press service said.

Ukrtransgaz wholly owns the new company. Former Vice-President of Ukrtransgaz Pawel Stanczak was appointed the general director of the operator.

"The launch of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine will allow the proceeding to the next steps in the process of unbundling of the TSO including the involvement of the foreign partners, application for the conditional certification and transmission of the necessary assets. After the completion of all stages, the creation of a fully functional and separate TSO of Ukraine on January 1, 2020, is scheduled," Ukrtransgaz said in a statement.

Tags: #ukrtransgaz #gaz
AD

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz ready to install gas meters for households after signing contracts with consumers – Naftogaz CEO

Installation of gas meters for households could cost some UAH 2.5 bln for Naftogaz – Energy minister

Govt to recommend Naftogaz to ensure installation of gas meters for households at expense of Naftogaz

Naftogaz early Feb to present unbundling plan with concession – Naftogaz CEO

Natural gas reserves sufficient for living through winter — Naftogaz chief

One should not wait for concrete results from Ukraine-EU-Russia gas talks – Naftogaz CCO

Holding of talks behind scenes with Russia results in negative results – Naftogaz CEO

Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

Ukrtransgaz predicts shortage of funds over gas transportation tariff reduction

Ukrtransgaz cuts baseline gas price for Nov by 6.6%

LATEST

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Fitch affirms DTEK Energo's bond at 'C'; expects upgrade AFTER restructuring

Dragon Capital investment group becomes minority shareholder in Ciklum

Energoatom signs contract with Wärtsilä France to buy spare parts for UAH 80 mln after hard tender

Political consultations on FTA between Ukraine and Turkey to be held soon - Klimkin

Tourism fee for foreign tourists in Kyiv to be 1%, for domestic tourists – 0.4% of minimum wage

Energy Ministry offers to cut threshold for participation of solar and wind plants in 'green' auctions from 2021, increase bank guarantee

Kyiv City Council terminates leasing contract with developer of scandal-ridden project in Osokorky area in Kyiv

NBU increases target for purchase of currency to $15 mln a day for H1 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD