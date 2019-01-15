Darnitsa pharma firm replaces director general

Andriy Obrizan has been appointed director general of private joint-stock company Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Firm (Kyiv), who earlier headed TIW AG, the innovation company headquartered in Zurich developing IT products in the healthcare sphere, communications and security, for a period of more than one year. Obrizan replaced Svitlana Didenko on the post, while she was appointed a member of the supervisory board.

According to a company report in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market on Tuesday, the decision to replace the director general was made by the supervisory board on January 14.

Before TIW AG, Obrizan headed Biopharma and earlier he worked in other Ukrainian and international pharmaceutical companies, including Arterium Corporation, TEVA/PGT Healthcare, and Richter Gedeon.

Didenko, who holds 1.219555% shares in Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Firm, has a 30 year experience of work in the company and headed it since 2014.

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Firm was founded in 1930.

The beneficiaries of the company are the Zahoriy family.