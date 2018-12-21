Economy

10:50 21.12.2018

Ukraine obtains $1.4 bln tranche from IMF, forex reserves exceed $20 bln - NBU

2 min read
Ukraine obtains $1.4 bln tranche from IMF, forex reserves exceed $20 bln - NBU

Ukraine has received the first tranche under the new Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the amount of SDR 1 billion (around $1.4 billion), which boosted the country's forex reserves to $20.1 billion as of December 21, 2018.

"This is a five-year maximum. For the last time this level of forex reserves was recorded in January 2014," the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a report on Friday.

The central bank recalled that the new 14-month SBA foresees the provision of financing to Ukraine for the amount of SDR 2.8 billion (near $3.9 billion). It will focus on continuing the ongoing fiscal consolidation, further reducing inflation, while maintaining a flexible exchange rate regime, strengthening the financial sector, and advancing a focused set of structural reforms, particularly to improve tax administration, privatization and governance.

The continuation of cooperation with the IMF also opened access to binding financing for Ukraine: on December 18, the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank has approved the provision of guarantees to Ukraine in the amount of $750million in support of government policy. The government seeks to borrow up to $1 billion on the external market.

The NBU early November lowered the forecast of forex reserves at the end of 2018 to $19.2 billion from $20.7 billion, for 2019 to $18.6 billion from $18.8 billion and for 2020 to $19.1 billion from $19.7 billion.

Tags: #nbu #imf #sba
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

New IMF's SBA to contribute to macrofinancial stability in Ukraine, payments on external debt – bankers

Ukraine's forex reserves could grow to almost $20 bln as of late 2018 - NBU

NBU decides to liquidate VTB Bank

NBU keeps requirement of mandatory sale of 50% of legal entities' forex earnings

Macroprudential policy strategy not to have quick effect on banks - NBU

IMF schedules meeting of Executive Board to discuss cooperation with Ukraine for Dec 18

Banking system transition to liquidity deficit won't affect its stability

NBU designs recommendations how to organize corporate governance at banks

NBU registers Ukreximbank banking group

LATEST

Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

Rada extends moratorium on farmland sale until 2020

Ukroboronprom to start switching to NATO technical standards in 2019

Cabinet divides State Fiscal Service into tax and customs services

Ukraine extends trade restrictions against Russia for another year

Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

EIB to provide EUR 50 mln for transport infrastructure in Ukraine, EUR 10 mln for support of higher education

Sberbank, PIB maintain acceptable liquidity level, NBU calls on courts to review asset arrest practice - Rozhkova

Owner of 112 Ukraine TV channel sells it to MP Kozak, withdraws from media business in Ukraine

Fortuna-Bank officials withdraw funds through insider loans before temporary administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD