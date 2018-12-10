AvtoKrAZ supplies new batch of vehicles for UN peacekeeping force

JSC AvtoKrAZ (Kremenchuk, Poltava region), the sole manufacturer of heavy trucks in Ukraine, has completed an order to supply a batch of various trucks to a customer from Southeast Asia, the press service of the enterprise has reported.

Under the contract KrAZ 5233 4x4 chassis trucks and KrAZ 65053 6x4 chassis trucks and trailers are being prepared for shipment. All trucks have 380 hp engines.

"At the request of the customer, who well knows KrAZ vehicles, the batch was made standard for bulk production models," the enterprise said.

The trucks are painted white, as they will be sent to help the UN peacekeeping contingent. The platform trucks together with the chassis, on which the partner will install special equipment - drinking water tanks, waste-collection equipment and other equipment, will work in difficult road and climatic conditions.

The press service did not specify the country in which the cars will be delivered, but, as spokesperson of AvtoKrAZ Dina Stehantseva told Interfax-Ukraine that the products for the peacekeeping contingent have already been delivered to this country: all-wheel drive platform trucks and 6x6 chassis KrAZ-6322, repair trucks and tank trucks on the base of the same KrAZ model.

"Now it is not the largest consumer of KrAZ products by the number of units ordered - just over 10 units, but it is respected. The company always treats these customers with special attention. Missions and UN offices around the world are regularly added to the list of users of AvtoKrAZ's trucks: in recent years, these have been deliveries of a batch of combined road machinery with snow and rotary equipment to the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan, as well as the KrAZ-Shrek batch of various modifications to the UN mission in Mali," the spokesperson said.

She added that AvtoKrAZ is the official UN supplier of both civilian and military equipment. KrAZ vehicles have been repeatedly supplied for the needs of the UN to serve in peacekeeping contingents in various trouble spots.