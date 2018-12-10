Economy

09:42 10.12.2018

IMF schedules meeting of Executive Board to discuss cooperation with Ukraine for Dec 18

2 min read
IMF schedules meeting of Executive Board to discuss cooperation with Ukraine for Dec 18

A meeting of the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss the issue of cooperation with Ukraine under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is scheduled for December 18, the IMF has reported on its website.

As reported, Ukraine expects the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund in December to approve a new 14-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) that is to replace the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) that was approved in March 2015 and is coming to an end in March 2019. It is assumed that the SBA with a volume of about $3.9 billion will help Ukraine maintain macrofinancial stability during the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019, when the country also faces peak payments on foreign debt.

The Verkhovna Rada at the end of November passed a bill on the national budget of Ukraine for 2019 with the deficit within 2.3% of Ukraine's GDP in accordance with the recommendations of the IMF. The IMF said that the document's assessment is satisfactory.

In addition, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy, Housing and Utilities Services (NCER) is to review tariffs for heat for heat supply companies after the increase in the price of natural gas for households and heat supply companies by 23.5% from November 1, 2018.

Earlier the IMF said that the fund expects Ukraine to fulfill all the necessary prior actions of the new program until December 10, after which a board meeting will be urgently initiated to discuss the SBA.

Tags: #ukraine #imf
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine fully uses 10 quotas for duty free exports of food to EU

Ukraine, Tunisia approve veterinary certificate for poultry exports

IMF Managing Director expects Ukraine to complete all prior actions for SBA before Dec 10

Key parameters of Ukraine's budget 2019 meet parameters streamlined with IMF

No formal legal bans for cooperation of IMF with countries where martial law introduced exist

Number of Internet users in Ukraine continues falling in Q1 2018

Pursuing fiscal discipline is key for Ukraine's macrofinancial stability - IMF

Ukraine sells 40% in Donetsk-based YUZHNIIGIPROGAZ Institute belonged to Gazprom

IMF assesses forex reserve target for Ukraine at $30 bln

Ukraine to enter top 10 world's largest exporters of dairy products in 2018 – ministry

LATEST

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 1.4% in Nov, up to 10% in annual terms - statistics

Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

AvtoKrAZ supplies new batch of vehicles for UN peacekeeping force

Kriuchkov's Balance Group interested in purchase of Centrenergo demands over UAH 1 bln in court from energy company

Macroprudential policy strategy not to have quick effect on banks - NBU

Rada culture committee head: 90% of national TV should be in Ukrainian

Auchan Retail opens third store in Lviv

Banking system transition to liquidity deficit won't affect its stability

NBU designs recommendations how to organize corporate governance at banks

Investment in restoration of Bila Tserkva airport will amount to EUR 59 mln - Infrastructure Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD