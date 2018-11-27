Economy

14:58 27.11.2018

Ukroboronprom enacts special regime for plants in martial-law zone

Ukroboronprom State Concern has enacted a special regime for plants located in the zone where martial law was imposed by the presidential executive order of November 26, the concern said on Tuesday.

The special regime will apply to Ukroboronprom plants in Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions, the concern said.

The special regime may involve adjustments of the plant's working hours, industrial activity, and civil defense, Ukroboronprom said.

Over half of Ukroboronprom enterprises are affected by the introduction of martial law, the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

Ukroboronprom, which was founded in 2010 by a presidential decree, operates about 112 defense plants, among them Ukrspecexport and its subsidiaries.

Twenty-one plants of the company are located in Crimea and the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions outside of Kyiv's control. Under a Ukrainian law endorsed in June 2011, Ukroboronprom, together with the government, supervises state assets in the defense sector.

